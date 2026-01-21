India vs New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 22-Ball Fifty; Fans Hail Number One T20I Batter

India opener Abhishek Sharma was on a roll against New Zealand in the first T20I in Nagpur after the aggressive left-handed batter hammered a 22-ball fifty.
After being put into bat, India lost a couple of early wickets after wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan who made a comeback to the Indian setup with this match were out early. But Abhishek along with captain Suryakumar Yadav provided the resistance.
The two chipped in with a brilliant stand for the third wicket.
