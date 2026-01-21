India vs New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 22-Ball Fifty; Fans Hail Number One T20I Batter

India opener Abhishek Sharma was on a roll against New Zealand in the first T20I in Nagpur after the aggressive left-handed batter hammered a 22-ball fifty.

After being put into bat, India lost a couple of early wickets after wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan who made a comeback to the Indian setup with this match were out early. But Abhishek along with captain Suryakumar Yadav provided the resistance.







Abh-salute fire 🫡🔥 [Abhishek Sharma | Play With Fire | IND vs NZ] pic.twitter.com/IZI8kKY0UD — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 21, 2026







Abhishek Sharma is dealing only in sixes 🔥🔥 What a fearless hitting #AbhishekSharma pic.twitter.com/bvyIkHBQny — Ankit Sharma (@AnkitsharmaINC) January 21, 2026







A fiery FIFTY 🔥 7⃣th in T20Is for Abhishek Sharma 👏 He is looking in great touch tonight 👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ItzV352h5X#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/sKBaApHjtp — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2026







The two chipped in with a brilliant stand for the third wicket.

