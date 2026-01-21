LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Votes To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Refuses To Play In India

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Votes To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Refuses To Play In India

The ICC has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to notify the Bangladesh government that if they continue to refuse to travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, another team will replace them.

Bangladesh Cricket team. (Photo Credits: X)
Bangladesh Cricket team. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 21, 2026 18:20:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Votes To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Refuses To Play In India

You Might Be Interested In

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to notify the Bangladesh government that if they continue to refuse to travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, another team will replace them, as per reports.

The ICC Board voted in favour of this decision. The BCB has one more day to respond. If Bangladesh does not participate, Scotland, who failed to qualify, is likely to replace them in Group C.

You Might Be Interested In

BCB had earlier said that they had requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their matches to Sri Lanka following pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mustafizur Rahman was bought by KKR for INR 9.2 Cr in the IPL 2026 mini auction but the franchise was later asked to release the pacer after attracting a lot of heat. Shah Rukh Khan also faced criticism. Hindu seer Jagadguru Rambhadracharya slammed SRK and called him traitor.

“His (Shah Rukh’s) approach has always been as that of a traitor.” Pointing to atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya called this move of the 60-year-old Bollywood icon anti-national and said, “It is unfortunate (Shah Rukh Khan took Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR for IPL 2026), but he will do so because he is considered a hero,” he said during an interview with PTI.

“His character has always been questionable and anti-national,” he added.

BCB had informed ICC that the team won’t travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026 citing security concerns in a mail, as reported by NewsX.com earlier.

“An emergency meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was held this afternoon to discuss recent developments related to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The Board reviewed the situation in detail, taking into account developments over the last 24 hours and expressed deep concern over the overall circumstances surrounding the participation of the Bangladesh National Team in matches scheduled to be played in India,” the BCB said in a statement later.

“Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.”

“In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh’s matches to a venue outside India. The Board believes that such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, Board members and other stakeholders and to ensure that the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment. The Bangladesh Cricket Board looks forward to the ICC’s understanding of the situation and an urgent response on this matter,” it further added.

Also Read: Bangladesh Likely To Play All Their Matches In India

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 6:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BCBbccihome-hero-pos-1iccKKRMustafizur Rahman

RELATED News

Surprising Twist: Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other On Instagram, Ending Months-Long Dating Rumours, Is Their ‘Friendship’ Chapter Just Over?

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Likely To Play All Their Matches In India

PCB Enters T20 World Cup Storm, Backs Bangladesh As It Remains Adamant Over Not Playing Matches In India

Who Is Deeya Yadav? Delhi Capitals’ 16-Year-Old Prodigy Becomes WPL’s Youngest-Ever Debutant

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Disturbing Incident: 2.5 Month Old Puppy Sexually Assaulted And Beaten By 20-Year-Old Man, Rescued After Locals Heard Its Cries Emerging From Toilet – Watch

CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download

Did Nana Patekar Abruptly Leave O’Romeo Trailer Launch Due To Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri? Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts, ‘We Made Him Wait For…’

India To Democratise AI: Ashwini Vaishnaw Outlines Modi Government’s Plans To Slash Computing Costs And Introduce Techno-Legal Regulation At Davos 2026

“I Feared Getting Killed”: Trump Reveals Why He Dropped The Plan To Rename “Gulf Of Mexico” As “Gulf Of Trump”

Ramyaa Storms into Cinemas This February 2026

₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes

Style Meets Performance: 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Makes A Comeback With Sporty Design, 296cc Twin-Cylinder Engine And New Vibrant Colours At Just…

Meet Albinder Dhindsa: Blinkit Boss Replaces Deepinder Goyal As Eternal Group CEO, His Net Worth Is…

Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Votes To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Refuses To Play In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Votes To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Refuses To Play In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Votes To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Refuses To Play In India
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Votes To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Refuses To Play In India
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Votes To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Refuses To Play In India
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Votes To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Refuses To Play In India

QUICK LINKS