India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20 in Cuttack: SA Win Toss, Opt To Bowl, No Sanju Samson

India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs SA 1st T20I Scorecard LIVE: South Africa won the toss and put India into bat. India and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the five-match T20I series slated to begin today in Cuttack. While the visitors clinched a 2-0 win in the Test series, the hosts rode on some brilliant batting performances from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and stand-in captain KL Rahul to make a comeback in the ODIs and win the series 2-1. Both the sides will now look to end the bilateral tie on a winning note.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I playing 11

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy



South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(wk), Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka