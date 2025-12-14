India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd T20 in Dharamshala: All Focus On Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Vice Captain Shubman Gill

Though India has had the historical advantage in T20s against South Africa, the visitors still need to tread cautiously as their last encounters have been so close that only a few matches have separated them. The 3rd T20I is going to happen at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala at 7:00 PM IST

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd T20 in Dharamshala (Image Credit: Proteas Men Via X)

India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs SA 3rd T20I Scorecard Live:

Dharamshala is granted the honor to be the venue for hosting the third T20 International match of the much awaited series between India and South Africa, which has already had a huge audience and the teams being tied at a score of 1-1 as each side has won one match. The game that occurred as of now in Bloemfontein was a total South Africa victory as they not only managed to post a large total but also won their rivals by a wide margin, while India already secured one win in the series opener with a pretty simple victory. Hence, the match in Dharamshala holds great importance not only for the even going of the series but also for the lead between the two teams since the latter would be full of trying to catch the one with the first momentum. The player battle from each side along with India relying on the young trio of Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, and South Africa counting on the veterans Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram to deliver, will be the major factor in deciding the outcome of the match. The 3rd T20I is going to happen at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala at 7:00 PM IST. The Indian cricket fans can watch the match live on Star Sports network, and also the JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming.