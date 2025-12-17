India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, 4th T20 in Lucknow: Can SuryaKumar Yadav Led India Take Another Win Against Aiden Markram Led South Africa?

The team update ahead of the fourth match suggests that Axar Patel will not play because of sickness and Shahbaz Ahmed will be part of the Indian squad. India will try to establish an unassailable 3-1 lead whereas South Africa seeks to stay in the series and not let India go past them. Match starts from 7:00 PM IST.

India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND Vs SA 4th T20I Scorecard Live: Scheduled for Wednesday, December 17, 2025, the fourth T20I match between India and South Africa, which is part of the 2025 South Africa tour of India, will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match will be the fourth in the five match T20I series, with India ahead by 2-1 before this game. India won the first T20I quite easily with a massive margin of 101 runs, thanks to their bowlers who could bundle out the South African side for just 74 runs. In the second T20I, South Africa came back strongly and with a brilliant batting display won by 51 runs. The third T20I was another one where India, through an easy win, reclaimed the lead in the series. The team update ahead of the fourth match suggests that Axar Patel will not play because of sickness and Shahbaz Ahmed will be part of the Indian squad. India will try to establish an unassailable 3-1 lead whereas South Africa seeks to stay in the series and not let India go past them. According to the weather forecast the Lucknow pitch will be advantageous to the bowlers in the beginning but later in the night dew will be there to help the team batting second.