IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to Watch India vs South Africa Lucknow match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

India’s much-awaited T20 match starts with South Africa in the 4th T20I on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match will begin to start at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be telecast live for the Indian audience, as well as live-streamed on a plethora of mobile and digital platforms.

Match Date, Time, and Venue

The 4th T20I of the India and South Africa 2025 series will be on December 17, 2025.​

The match will start at 7:00 PM IST, and the toss at 6:30 PM IST will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.​

Television Live Broadcast

Star Sports Network is the television rights holder of the IND vs SA T20I series in India.​

The 4th T20I will be available to view on Star Sports 2 and its various language feeds, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, as well as other Star Sports network sports channels, subject to your DTH/cable operator.​

Live Streaming on Mobile and Online

Indian fans can view the 4th T20I India vs South Africa live on the JioHotstar app and website.​

The match would be streamed on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, and the access would be through active Jio, Airtel, or Vi plans that include JioHotstar or through standalone JioHotstar subscriptions.

Where and How to Watch For Free

Those who have standard cable or DTH packs that include Star Sports can enjoy the telecast of the match on TV without paying any extra charges apart from their current subscription.​

In addition, some telecom plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi grant free access to JioHotstar, thus enabling the viewers to stream the IND vs SA 4th T20I “free” within their active recharge benefits on mobile.