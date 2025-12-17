LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear Affinity Partners exit homebound donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to Watch India vs South Africa Lucknow match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to Watch India vs South Africa Lucknow match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

India face South Africa in the 4th T20I on December 17 in Lucknow at 7 PM IST, live on Star Sports and streamed via JioHotstar on mobile and digital platforms.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Live Streaming Details (Canva Modified)
India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Live Streaming Details (Canva Modified)

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: December 17, 2025 11:18:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to Watch India vs South Africa Lucknow match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

India’s much-awaited T20 match starts with South Africa in the 4th T20I on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match will begin to start at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be telecast live for the Indian audience, as well as live-streamed on a plethora of mobile and digital platforms.

 

Match Date, Time, and Venue

The 4th T20I of the India and South Africa 2025 series will be on December 17, 2025.​

The match will start at 7:00 PM IST, and the toss at 6:30 PM IST will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.​

 

Television Live Broadcast

Star Sports Network is the television rights holder of the IND vs SA T20I series in India.​

The 4th T20I will be available to view on Star Sports 2 and its various language feeds, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, as well as other Star Sports network sports channels, subject to your DTH/cable operator.​

 

Live Streaming on Mobile and Online

Indian fans can view the 4th T20I India vs South Africa live on the JioHotstar app and website.​

The match would be streamed on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, and the access would be through active Jio, Airtel, or Vi plans that include JioHotstar or through standalone JioHotstar subscriptions.

 

Where and How to Watch For Free

Those who have standard cable or DTH packs that include Star Sports can enjoy the telecast of the match on TV without paying any extra charges apart from their current subscription.​

 

In addition, some telecom plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi grant free access to JioHotstar, thus enabling the viewers to stream the IND vs SA 4th T20I “free” within their active recharge benefits on mobile.

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 11:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: how to watch ind vs asu match onlineHPCA Stadium DharamshalaIND Vs SA 4th T20I 2025IND vs SA 4th T20I LIve Streamingind vs sa liveIND vs SA LIve StreamingIND Vs SA live streaming appsIND vs SA TV channelsIND vs SA web streamingIndia Vs South Africa cricket score streamingIndia vs South Africa live score streamingIndia vs South Africa live streamingJioHotstar appStar Sports NetworkSuryakumar Yadav Aiden Markram

RELATED News

‘Namaste India! Thanks For The Warm Welcome, Great Hospitality’: Lionel Messi Wraps Up ‘GOAT Tour India’; Shares Post On Instagram

T20 World Cup Tour Gets A Stunning Launch From Magnificent Ram Setu, Here’s When The Tournament Commences

‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani

Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? Pappu Yadav’s Son Gets Quietly Picked Up By Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR In IPL 2026 Auction For THIS Price

EXCLUSIVE | ‘It Was A Big Sacrifice’: Akshat Raghuvanshi Thanks His Family For Trusting Him As 22-Year-Old Gets Picked Up By LSG In IPL 2026 Auction

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Pollution Emergency: AQI Hits Season’s Worst, Government Mandates 50% Work From Home For All Offices

From Sydney To Amsterdam To New York, Jews Under Attack Worldwide – Do Recent Attacks Strengthen Israel’s Argument Against Hamas, Palestine?

‘What is the Point of Visiting Premanand Ji?’: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma CRITICISED After RUDE Behaviour at Mumbai Airport | Watch Video

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to Watch India vs South Africa Lucknow match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Argentina-India Strengthen Cooperation In Agricultural Research

Good News For Redmi, Poco And Xiaomi Users, HyperOS 3 Launched For More Phones, Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think And AI features

Warner Bros Discovery Set to Reject $108.4 Billion Paramount Bid, Stick With Netflix Offer in High-Stakes Media Battle

From Instagram Fame To Rs 150 Crore ARR: How Kusha Kapila’s UnderNeat Raises $6 Million And Redefines Influencer-Led Commerce In India’s Shapewear Market

Gold and Silver Price Today on 17 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Allotment: QIBs Go All Out, Retail Investors Play Safe; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide To Check You Part

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to Watch India vs South Africa Lucknow match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to Watch India vs South Africa Lucknow match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to Watch India vs South Africa Lucknow match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online
IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to Watch India vs South Africa Lucknow match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online
IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to Watch India vs South Africa Lucknow match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online
IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where, and How to Watch India vs South Africa Lucknow match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

QUICK LINKS