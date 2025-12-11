Kerala State Lottery LIVE Result Today (11.12.2025), Karunya Plus KN 601 Lottery Result Updates: Check Complete Winners List & How to Claim | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala Lottery Result Today 11-12-2025 LIVE Updates | Kerala Karunya Plus KN 601 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Karunya Plus KN 601 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Wednesday at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Kerala Karunya Plus KN 601 Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Karunya Plus KN 601 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner, and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS-497 Bumper Draw will be released.
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.
Stay updated with us for the Kerala Lottery results on 11 December 2025. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complication.
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website www.keralalotteriesresults.in.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access to access the PDF file.
Kerala State includes types of seasonal “bumper” lotteries in excluding to the weekly ones, like Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja.
The price of each ticket of the Kerala Karunya Plus KN 601 Lottery costs Rs 50.