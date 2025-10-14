LIVE TV
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalaal Street To Start The Day On A Muted Trend, Gift Nifty Trading Flat

Updated: October 14, 2025 09:06:11 IST
Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalaal Street To Start The Day On A Muted Trend, Gift Nifty Trading Flat

Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here’s a fun fact for you to start the day today!

Did You Know? Muhurat Trading in India Is a Festive Stock Market Tradition

Every year on Diwali, India’s stock market does something special, it opens for just one hour in the evening for what’s called Muhurat Trading.

Why? Because Diwali isn’t just about sweets, lights, and celebrations, it also marks the Hindu New Year. Many investors believe that trading during this time brings luck, prosperity, and positive energy for the year ahead. Even if it’s just one share, people love to make a small, symbolic buy.

The atmosphere is totally different from regular trading. Offices are decorated, traditional prayers like Lakshmi Puja (a prayer to the goddess of wealth) are performed, and there’s a real sense of celebration in the air.

And guess what? The market often ends the session in the green, thanks to all the optimism.

Yes, the Indian stock market actually celebrates Diwali!

Lets Dive Into The Charts Now!

Live Updates

  • 09:05 (IST) 14 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty Signals a Flat to Positive Start

    • GIFT Nifty futures indicate a flat to positive opening for Indian markets.
    • The broader index is expected to gain around 14.5 points, up 0.06%.
    • Nifty futures were trading near the 25,321 level.
    • Market sentiment appears cautiously optimistic ahead of key economic data and earnings.
  • 09:01 (IST) 14 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global Markets Rebound as Trade Hopes Lift Sentiment

    Asian markets opened higher on Tuesday, showing signs of a cautious rebound as investors welcomed positive developments in US-China trade talks. The Taiwan Weighted Index rose by 1%, and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6%. However, the recovery across Asia remained mixed, with some uncertainty still lingering. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty hinted at a muted but slightly positive start for Indian markets.In the U.S., markets rallied overnight after former President Trump softened his tone on China, easing fears of an escalation. The S&P 500 posted its best day since May, jumping over 2%. US futures continued to rise in early trade.On the commodity...

    Read Full Story
  • 08:48 (IST) 14 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Recap For Monday, October 13

    Nifty slips below 25,250; Sensex down 174 points despite last-hour recovery

    • Indian benchmark indices closed marginally lower after a volatile session.

    • Nifty 50 ended slightly above 25,200; Sensex fell by 174 points.

    • A last-hour rebound helped limit losses amid:

      • Easing US-China trade tensions

      • Hopes for progress in India-US trade talks (highlighted by PM Modi)

      • News of a peace deal between Hamas and Israel

    • Sector performance:

      • Metal, telecom, IT, FMCG, capital goods, and consumer durables dropped 0.5–1%.

    • Top Nifty Losers:

      • Tata Motors

      • Infosys

      • Wipro

      • Nestle

      • HUL

    • Top Nifty Gainers:

      • Bharti Airtel

      • Bajaj Auto

      • Adani Ports

      • Shriram Finance

      • Bajaj Finance

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalaal Street To Start The Day On A Muted Trend, Gift Nifty Trading Flat

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalaal Street To Start The Day On A Muted Trend, Gift Nifty Trading Flat

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalaal Street To Start The Day On A Muted Trend, Gift Nifty Trading Flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalaal Street To Start The Day On A Muted Trend, Gift Nifty Trading Flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalaal Street To Start The Day On A Muted Trend, Gift Nifty Trading Flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalaal Street To Start The Day On A Muted Trend, Gift Nifty Trading Flat
