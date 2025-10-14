Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalaal Street To Start The Day On A Muted Trend, Gift Nifty Trading Flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here’s a fun fact for you to start the day today!
Did You Know? Muhurat Trading in India Is a Festive Stock Market Tradition
Every year on Diwali, India’s stock market does something special, it opens for just one hour in the evening for what’s called Muhurat Trading.
Why? Because Diwali isn’t just about sweets, lights, and celebrations, it also marks the Hindu New Year. Many investors believe that trading during this time brings luck, prosperity, and positive energy for the year ahead. Even if it’s just one share, people love to make a small, symbolic buy.
The atmosphere is totally different from regular trading. Offices are decorated, traditional prayers like Lakshmi Puja (a prayer to the goddess of wealth) are performed, and there’s a real sense of celebration in the air.
And guess what? The market often ends the session in the green, thanks to all the optimism.
Yes, the Indian stock market actually celebrates Diwali!
Lets Dive Into The Charts Now!
Asian markets opened higher on Tuesday, showing signs of a cautious rebound as investors welcomed positive developments in US-China trade talks. The Taiwan Weighted Index rose by 1%, and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6%. However, the recovery across Asia remained mixed, with some uncertainty still lingering. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty hinted at a muted but slightly positive start for Indian markets.In the U.S., markets rallied overnight after former President Trump softened his tone on China, easing fears of an escalation. The S&P 500 posted its best day since May, jumping over 2%. US futures continued to rise in early trade.On the commodity...
Nifty slips below 25,250; Sensex down 174 points despite last-hour recovery
Indian benchmark indices closed marginally lower after a volatile session.
Nifty 50 ended slightly above 25,200; Sensex fell by 174 points.
A last-hour rebound helped limit losses amid:
Easing US-China trade tensions
Hopes for progress in India-US trade talks (highlighted by PM Modi)
News of a peace deal between Hamas and Israel
Sector performance:
Metal, telecom, IT, FMCG, capital goods, and consumer durables dropped 0.5–1%.
Top Nifty Losers:
Tata Motors
Infosys
Wipro
Nestle
HUL
Top Nifty Gainers:
Bharti Airtel
Bajaj Auto
Adani Ports
Shriram Finance
Bajaj Finance