Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalaal Street To Start The Day On A Muted Trend, Gift Nifty Trading Flat

Did You Know? Muhurat Trading in India Is a Festive Stock Market Tradition

Every year on Diwali, India’s stock market does something special, it opens for just one hour in the evening for what’s called Muhurat Trading.

Why? Because Diwali isn’t just about sweets, lights, and celebrations, it also marks the Hindu New Year. Many investors believe that trading during this time brings luck, prosperity, and positive energy for the year ahead. Even if it’s just one share, people love to make a small, symbolic buy.

The atmosphere is totally different from regular trading. Offices are decorated, traditional prayers like Lakshmi Puja (a prayer to the goddess of wealth) are performed, and there’s a real sense of celebration in the air.

And guess what? The market often ends the session in the green, thanks to all the optimism.

Yes, the Indian stock market actually celebrates Diwali!

