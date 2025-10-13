Top Stock Picks And Smart Strategies For Muhurat Trading 2025: Mix Tradition With Diwali Investing, Here’s What You Can’t Miss!

Muhurat Trading 2025: Ready to Make Your Money Dance This Diwali?

Mark your calenders traders!

Tuesday, October 21, 2025, because Muhurat Trading is back, and the whole trading community knows that it’s not an average trading day!

This special market session during the Diwali festivities is considered super lucky in India, a tradition that has been always there. Before there was internet, the trader and broker community used to go in the office of BSE and NSE for this auspicious trading session.

Think of it as the perfect financial fireworks show, where many investors believe starting or topping up their portfolio can sprinkle some extra prosperity for the year ahead.

Whether you’re a market pro or just testing the waters, Muhurat Trading is like the grand opening of the investment season for the new Samvat year.

It’s a beautiful blend of tradition and savvy money moves, a chance to kickstart your financial goals with good vibes and maybe some extra luck.

So, are you ready to join the party and let your money groove along with the festive beats?

How To Trade Smart During Muhurat Trading: Quick Tips

Use Brokerage Recommendations as a Guide: They offer ideas but aren’t guarantees.

They offer ideas but aren’t guarantees. Do Your Own Research: Dig into companies, sectors, and market trends before investing.

Dig into companies, sectors, and market trends before investing. Know Your Risk Tolerance: Understand how much risk you’re comfortable taking.

Understand how much risk you’re comfortable taking. Define Your Investment Goals: Are you in for the short term or the long haul?

Are you in for the short term or the long haul? Set a Clear Time Horizon: Plan when you expect to need your money back.

Plan when you expect to need your money back. Balance Optimism with Caution: Be hopeful, but don’t get carried away by hype.

Be hopeful, but don’t get carried away by hype. Invest What You Can Afford to Lose: Never put in money that impacts your daily life if lost.

Never put in money that impacts your daily life if lost. Avoid Rushing Decisions: Take your time; Muhurat Trading is auspicious, not a race.

Diversify To Be Safer And To Grow: Don’t Keep All Your Eggs In One Basket!

This is the wise ingredient to investing wit: diversification. Rather than putting all your eggs into one stock or industry, put your money into a mixed basket like a professional cook sprinkling spices.

In that manner, even when one of the ingredients (or sectors) is sour, the entire meal will still be delicious!

A mixed portfolio is particularly stable and on an upward trend during turbulent market times or rollercoasters. So whether it’s Muhurat Trading or any other day, whatever the case may be: variety is not only the spice of life but also the best friend of your portfolio. Ready to mix it up?

Which Are The Top Picks By Experts For Muhurat Trading?

Banking & Financial Services

State Bank of India (SBI): Large-cap pick with strong loan growth and improving asset quality.

BSE: Capital market play benefiting from strong IPO activity and derivative growth.

FMCG & Consumer Goods

ITC: Known for a stable FMCG business, consistent dividend payouts, and healthy cash reserves.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart): Growth through aggressive store expansion and higher merchandise sales.

Defense & Aerospace

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL): Defense sector play with high beta and a strong order pipeline.

Healthcare

Max Healthcare: Rising occupancy levels and continuous expansion make it a healthcare sector favorite.

IT & Technology

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services): Long-term play in the IT sector.

Industrial & Infrastructure

Hindustan Copper

Hi-Tech Pipes

VA Tech Wabag

Shakti Pumps: Likely to gain from the government’s PM-KUSUM scheme (solar pumps initiative).

Automobile & Mobility

TVS Motor

Automobile & Mobility

TVS Motor

Retail & E-commerce

Swiggy

V-Mart Retail

(Disclaimer: The stock picks mentioned above are sourced from market experts and brokerage recommendations for informational purposes only. They do not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investing in the stock market involves risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results.)