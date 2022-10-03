Massive fire kills 5 during Durga Puja festivities 3 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

Three children among five people have died after a massive fire broke out at a Durga Puja Pandal in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadoi on Monday.

A fire broke out in Aurai town during the Aarti session at a pandal on Sunday. The Navratri festivities were left in ashes as the fire burnt the entire set for the Puja.

In a statement, Gaurang Rathi, District Magistrate Bhadohi said, “The death toll in the Bhadohi Durga Puja pandal fire incident has risen to five. Three children and two women have died. “

Of the five deceased, one woman (Jai Devi) and her two grandchildren belonged to the same family, which has left the family in a state of unplumbed sorrow.

Jai Devi’s husband expressed his profound grief when he declared that one more child had died today after his wife and the two grandkids passed away in the hospital.

Anil Kumar, SP, Bhadohi, informed the media that the fire had broken out during the aarti on Sunday night. Around 10 to 15 people were injured, added SP Kumar.

DM Rathi said that the incident had happened due to a short circuit. “Around 150 people were present during the Durga Puja aarti when the fire broke out. 52 people were admitted to different hospitals. People with 30-40% burns have been admitted to trauma centres, while the rest are stable. “Prima facie, the incident happened due to a short circuit, further probe is on,” added Bhadohi DM Gaurang Rathi.

