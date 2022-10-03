Mulayam Singh Yadav on ventilator support, next 24 hours critical: Reports 3 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

According to the most recent sources, Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party (SP), is currently receiving ventilator support at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

According to reports, the next 24 hours will be extremely important. Notably, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated on Sunday, and he was subsequently moved to the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, called Akhilesh Yadav and asked how Mulayam Singh Yadav was doing. The UP CM also met with the medical staff at Medanta hospital and requested that they treat the senior official with the utmost care.

Due to his shortness of breath and renal issues, Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had a urinary tract infection (UTI), was transferred to the intensive care unit. He was placed on ventilator support, nonetheless, when his health didn’t get better.

समाजवादी पार्टी के संरक्षक श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की तबीयत बिगड़ने की जानकारी मिलने पर उनके पुत्र एवं उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री अखिलेश यादव जी से दूरभाष पर वार्ता कर मुलायम सिंह जी के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी ली। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 2, 2022

Inquiring about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wellbeing and sending him best wishes for a quick recovery, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. “Akhilesh Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and son of Samajwadi Party patron Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, called to ask about his father’s health after learning of his declining condition. I hope he recovers quickly, “Tweeted the chief minister of Bihar.

