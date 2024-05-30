15 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Falls Into Ditch In Jammu

In a tragic incident, Transport Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajinder Singh Tara, reported that a tragic bus accident in the Jammu district on Thursday resulted in fifteen fatalities and fifteen injuries. The bus, carrying pilgrims, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge.

The incident occurred at Tangli Morh in the Choki Chora area of the district. The bus rolled approximately 150 feet down into the gorge, officials confirmed.

J&K | Akhnoor bus accident | Till now 15 casualties have been reported and 15 people have been injured in the incident: Rajinder Singh Tara, Transport Commissioner, J&K https://t.co/c5cfObj1Hn — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

The vehicle was transporting pilgrims from the Kurukshetra region of Haryana to the Shiv Khori area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Initially, officials had stated that the accident occurred in the Rajouri district.

A rescue operation, involving police and local residents, was promptly launched. The injured have been transported to Akhnoor Hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu for treatment.