15 Injured in Firecracker Explosion During Puri's Jagannath Festival

During the celebration of Lord Jagannath’s Chandan Jatra festival in Puri, Odisha, a tragic incident occurred on Wednesday night, resulting in fifteen people sustaining burn injuries due to a firecracker explosion, as reported by the police.

The accident unfolded as hundreds of devotees gathered on the banks of Narendra Pushkarinee, a waterbody, to participate in the rituals of the festival. A group of devotees was engaged in celebrating the occasion with firecrackers when a splinter from one of the crackers ignited a heap, triggering a sudden explosion.

The blast caused burning crackers to scatter, injuring several individuals who had gathered at the site. Some attendees even resorted to jumping into the waterbody to evade the flames, according to police reports.

The injured victims were promptly rushed to the district hospital for medical treatment. A doctor overseeing their care mentioned that four of the injured individuals were in critical condition.

Expressing condolences over the unfortunate incident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed concerned officials to ensure the provision of adequate treatment for the injured. He assured that the expenses for their medical care would be covered by the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the risks associated with the use of fireworks during festivities and underscores the importance of adhering to safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.