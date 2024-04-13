AAP Leader Alleges Inhumane Treatment of Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, Accuses Central Government

Sanjay Singh, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has launched scathing criticism against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is facing “torture” inside Tihar Jail under the instructions of the central government.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Singh expressed outrage over the reported mistreatment of Kejriwal, claiming that the jail administration’s actions were “inhuman” and aimed at breaking the morale of the elected Chief Minister of Delhi.

Singh emphasized, “Elected thrice with an overwhelming majority, the Chief Minister of 2 crore people in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, is being ‘tortured,’ at the behest of the Government of India, at the behest of the Prime Minister of the country.”

The AAP leader alleged that efforts were being made to undermine Kejriwal’s spirit by depriving him of basic rights and facilities, revealing details about the denial of a face-to-face meeting at the jail between Kejriwal and his wife, Sunita Kejriwal.

Underlining the gravity of the situation, Singh stated, “Even the most dreaded criminals are allowed to meet in the barrack, but a three-time CM of Delhi is allowed to meet his wife through a window with a glass in between.”

Arvind Kejriwal was placed under judicial custody at Tihar Jail following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate last month in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Singh’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between the AAP and BJP, with the latter demanding Kejriwal’s resignation as Delhi Chief Minister on moral grounds. However, the AAP maintains that Kejriwal will continue serving the people of Delhi from inside jail, highlighting that he has not been convicted in any case.

The allegations made by Sanjay Singh underscore broader concerns regarding the treatment of political figures and the exercise of power within India’s judicial and correctional systems. The situation remains fluid as the political landscape in Delhi continues to evolve amidst ongoing legal proceedings and electoral dynamics.