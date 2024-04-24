Amit Shah Targets 'INDI Alliance', Congress-CPI(M) 'Illicit Relationship' in Alappuzha Election Rally

Union Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at the ‘INDI Alliance’ highlighting what he termed as an “illicit relationship” between the Congress and the CPI(M) in Kerala while addressing an election rally in Alappuzha on Wednesday in support of BJP candidate Sobha Surendran.

“The so-called ‘INDI Alliance’ has been exposed. The Communists and Congress come together on one stage in Delhi but fight against each other in Kerala. Their rivalry is artificial… an ‘ilu-ilu’ (I love you) game is going on between the Congress and Communists,” Shah remarked.

During his speech, Shah criticized the so-called ‘INDI Alliance’, and asserted that the coalition between the Communists and Congress was misleading. He pointed out the irony where these parties unite on one platform in Delhi but, on the other hand, compete against each other in Kerala and Bengal fiercely .

Talking about the political landscape in Kerala, Shah characterized it as having three distinct factions: the Communists, Congress allied with the Muslim League, and the NDA represented by the BJP. He confidently announced that the future belongs to the BJP, implying the decline of the other two groups.

“The Lok Sabha elections this time are about electing Modi as PM for the third time and freeing Kerala from violence,” Shah proclaimed. He emphasized the BJP’s vision for propelling India to the forefront in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing while striving to ensure a violence-free Kerala.

Shah also took a dig at the Congress and CPI(M), criticising them over their alleged involvement in the black sand mining scam and accused them of sheltering corruption within their ranks, despite claiming to uphold transparency.

Asserting confidence in the BJP’s prospects in Kerala, Shah cited survey results that indicated a widespread support for Prime Minister Modi among farmers and fishermen in the state.

Kerala is set to vote in a single phase for all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 26, with results scheduled to be announced on June 4. The concluding phase of campaigning for the second round of elections will conclude on April 24, with 89 constituencies across 13 states going to polls on April 26.