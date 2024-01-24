Large Crowds Converge Outside Ayodhya's Ram Temple for Worship

A substantial crowd assembled at Rampath on Wednesday to pay homage to Ram Lalla, just two days after the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the deity. Visuals from the temple exterior showcased a large number of devotees braving the cold weather for a glimpse of Shri Ram Lalla.

Inspector-General of Police Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar, addressed the continuous influx of devotees and urged the public not to rush for Darshan. He assured that preparations were in place and requested elderly and differently-abled individuals to plan their visits after two weeks.

Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Kumar, emphasized the deployment of a sufficient number of police and security personnel in and around the Ram Temple premises to manage the influx of devotees. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday saw the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kumar assured that adequate forces were positioned at main darshan points to avoid overcrowding. Traffic police, PCR, and water police were fully deployed to ensure the smooth entry of devotees without inconvenience.

All arrangements have been made to ensure devotees encounter no hindrance, according to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh. He stated that regardless of the number, whether 50 thousand or more, devotees would not have to wait, and all necessary facilities would be in place.

Uttar Pradesh government officials reported that approximately 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh devotees had already offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple by Tuesday, with a similar number of devotees anticipating Darshan. The Ram Temple opened to the general public on Tuesday after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22.