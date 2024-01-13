Ayodhya: Ram Temple Trust Meets Government Officials Ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony

A meeting took place on Saturday in Ayodhya between government officials and representatives of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust responsible for the construction and management of the Ram Temple. The meeting, attended by General Secretary Champat Rai, discussed preparations for the upcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, scheduled for January 22.

During the meeting, topics such as accommodation for guests, transportation arrangements, car movement, and parking were addressed. Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal mentioned that all details were meticulously discussed, and the trust’s suggestions were considered. He reassured that all arrangements are under control.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, set to commence on January 16 and culminate on January 22, will witness the installation of the idol of Lord Ram at the grand temple, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations, and the trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honor them with special gifts, including ‘Ram Raj’ and ‘Motichoor laddus’ made from desi ghee.

Attendees of the ceremony on January 22 will receive a unique gift – soil extracted during the foundation excavation of the temple, known as ‘Ram Raj.’ Prime Minister Modi, as a distinguished guest, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

Seating arrangements for 7,500 people on the temple premises have been meticulously planned, with special codes assigned to guests for organized seating. The Pran Pratishtha program will be conducted by the priest of Varanasi, accompanied by trustees and priests. The ceremony will also include the presence of 15 couples from different social communities in pavilions built within the temple.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit the Kuber Navratna Tila within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, unveiling the bronze statue of ‘Jatayu’ brought from Delhi. The installation of the statue, completed in December, will be a significant part of the historic event, where the Prime Minister will also pay floral tribute to Jatayu Raj installed on the Darshan Marg.