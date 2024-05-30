Central Railway's 63-Hour Mega Block to Disrupt Mumbai Local Train Services

The Central Railway has announced a significant 63-hour mega block starting from midnight on May 30th, impacting local train services in Mumbai. This development, aimed at facilitating platform extension works for the Mumbai network, is expected to disrupt the travel plans of countless commuters who rely on these services.

During the block period, both local and long-distance train services are anticipated to be severely affected, prompting railway authorities to urge commuters to refrain from unnecessary travel on local trains.

The mega block is scheduled for platform extension and widening works at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane stations. Rajneesh Goyal, the divisional railway manager of Central Railway’s Mumbai division, revealed that platform nos. 5 and 6 at Thane station will undergo widening during the 63-hour block, commencing from midnight on Thursday. Additionally, a 36-hour block will be enforced from Friday midnight for the extension of platform nos. 10 and 11 at CSMT.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways, disclosed that a total of 72 mail-express trains and 956 suburban trains on the main and Harbour corridors will be cancelled from Friday to Sunday. Furthermore, certain mail-express and suburban trains will be short-terminated and short-originated from various stations including Wadala, Dadar, Thane, Pune, Panvel, and Nashik.

Considering the inevitable disruptions, railway authorities have appealed to establishments to facilitate remote work arrangements for their staff to minimize passenger congestion during the affected period. Additionally, the Railways has requested the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to arrange extra buses to accommodate affected passengers, ensuring their convenience amidst the service disruptions.