Chief Of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's France Visit Will Focus On Strengthening Defence Ties

The Ministry of Defence has shared that General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has embarked on an official visit to France from April 22 to 25. The main motive of the visit is to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and boost the defence ties between the two nations.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in a social media post on X revealed, “General Anil Chauhan, #CDS_India embarks on an official visit to #France. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral #DefenceCooperation, and exchanging views on areas of common interests between the two Nations. Key highlights include engagements with senior leadership of the French Armed Forces and visits to Defence HQs & reputed industries.”

General Anil Chauhan will also be interacting with the senior civil and military leadership of France, including his counterpart the French CDS (CEMA), General Thierry Burkhard, Director IHEDN (National Institute for Higher Defence Studies), and Director General Armament.

The CDS will visit the French Space Command, the Land Forces Command and address student officers of the Army and Joint Staff Course at Ecole Militaire (School of Military). It further stated that he is expected to see and engage with a number of well-known defense industry players in France, such as Safran Group, Naval Group, and Dassault Aviation.

The CDS is scheduled to pay homage to the valiant Indian troops who gave their lives in the First World War by laying a wreath at the Neuve-Chappelle Memorial and the Indian Memorial at Villers-Guislain.