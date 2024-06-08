Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Reaffirms Commitment to INDIA Bloc in CWC Meeting

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, addressing the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday, emphasized the importance of maintaining the opposition coalition, the INDIA bloc. Kharge acknowledged the significant role played by the coalition’s constituent parties in achieving better numbers in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge stated, “I will be failing in my duty if I don’t acknowledge the INDIA Alliance partners, in which each party played its designated role in different states, each party contributed to the other. Our determination is that the INDIA group must continue. We must function cohesively and collectively both in parliament and outside.”

The Congress chief highlighted that the issues raised by the opposition during the election campaign resonate deeply with the Indian populace. “We have to continue to raise them both in parliament and outside,” he urged.

Kharge called for party members to remain “disciplined and united,” stressing the necessity of ongoing engagement with the public. “The people have reposed their faith back in us in substantial measures, and we must build on it. We accept this verdict with genuine humility. Whether we are in power or not, the Congress party’s work continues. We have to work amongst our people 24 hours, 365 days and raise their issues,” he said.

Focus on Underperforming States

In addressing areas where the Congress did not meet expectations, Kharge announced plans for targeted discussions. “While we celebrate the revival, we should pause a little as in some states we have not performed to our abilities and expectations. We will soon be holding separate discussions on each such state. We have to take urgent remedial measures,” he said.

He highlighted the necessity of harnessing opportunities in states that have traditionally favored Congress, not for the party’s advantage but for the benefit of the people.

Congratulating Party Leaders and Workers

Kharge congratulated party leaders and workers nationwide for their efforts and dedication. He described the ruling party’s performance as a “decisive rejection of the politics of the last 10 years,” characterized by divisiveness and polarization.

Impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Kharge also credited the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, for increasing voter percentages and seats for Congress in various regions. “Wherever Bharat Jodo Yatra went, we saw an increase in the vote percentage and number of seats for the Congress party. In Manipur, we won both seats. We also won seats in Nagaland, Assam, and Meghalaya. In Maharashtra, we emerged as the single-largest party,” he said.

He noted the increase in seats dominated by SC, ST, OBC, and minority voters, as well as rural areas, and emphasized the need to strengthen their presence in urban areas.

Election Outcomes and Future Steps

The Congress has emerged as the second-largest party in the election, improving its tally to 100 seats from 52 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, participated in the deliberations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take the oath for his third successive term on June 9, following the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, with results declared on June 4.

This pivotal CWC meeting underscores the Congress party’s strategy and unity as it navigates the political landscape post-election, with a focus on sustaining momentum and addressing areas of improvement.

