DD Returns To Saffron Logo : 'It Hurts To See…' Says Former Prasar Bharati CEO

In a recent turn of events a change in the colour scheme of the DD News logo has ignited a controversy. Doordarshan is a flagship government broadcasting outlet and the opposition parties have critically slammed the recent changes in the colour scheme. The new logo which was originally red in colour was switched to a more distinct saffron shade.

Online discontent has surged, as this shift towards a more distinct saffron shade comes amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The former CEO of Prasar Bharti and TMC MP Jawahar Sircar has also voiced his discontent over the issue. Jawahar Sircar has raised doubts about the necessity of implementing the change during the Lok Sabha elections.

Regarding the new logo, the broadcaster described it as simply a change of “visual aesthetics”. DD News unveiled the new logo on the X platform. The channel on Tuesday wrote, “While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before. Experience the all-new DD News!”

“We have the courage to put: Accuracy over speed, Facts over claims, Truth over sensationalism…Because if it is on DD News, it is the truth! DD News – Bharosa Sach Ka,” it added.

The TMC MP criticized DD’s logo and associated it with the BJP as the party is recognized by its orange color and is often termed as the “saffron party”. Hence, the TMC MP has criticized DD’s logo and termed it as mere saffronisation and a politically motivated move.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar, who was also the CEO of Prasar Bharati between 2012 and 2014 said, “National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron! As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel — it’s not Prasar Bharati anymore, it’s Prachar (publicity) Bharati!”

As ex CEO of Prasar Bharati it hurts to see the saffronisation of Doordarshan’s logo

— just before elections!

It will influence voters, by overlaying the colour one religion and Sangh parivar colour with a ‘neutral’ Public Broadcaster and a biassed Govt/Regime! pic.twitter.com/g7m0PH9nMf — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) April 20, 2024

The BJP’s vice-president in Andhra Pradesh defended the decision, highlighting that the original Doordarshan logo from its establishment in 1959 featured a saffron color.

“When Doordarshan was launched in 1959, it had a saffron logo. Now, as the government reintroduces the original logo, liberals and Congress are outraging over it. It’s blatantly obvious they harbour hate against ‘Bhagwa’ and Hindus,” he wrote on X.

When #Doordarshan was launched in 1959, it had a saffron logo. Now, as the government reintroduces the original logo, liberals and #Congress are outraging over it. It’s blatantly obvious they harbor hate against ‘Bhagwa’ and Hindus. pic.twitter.com/yXo7ps09dJ — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (Modi ka Parivar) (@SVishnuReddy) April 19, 2024

The channel’s logo originally included the words “Satyam Shivam Sundaram,” but those were eventually removed. Recently, the Centre mandated that Doordarshan news anchors wear Khadi outfits.

In September 2023, India’s Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, and Khadi India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Under this agreement, anchors of DD News and DD India will promote India’s rich heritage and modernity by wearing Khadi clothes.

