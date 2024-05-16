Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Meets Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid a visit to the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the latter’s party office in Lucknow on Thursday.

During the meeting, both leaders exchanged greetings in a cordial atmosphere. Kejriwal was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Samajwadi Party are collaborating as partners in the INDIA bloc to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal and Yadav are slated to address a joint press conference in Lucknow, where they are expected to discuss their alliance’s strategies and objectives.

Last week, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to the AAP convenor until June 1, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital. However, as a condition of his bail, Kejriwal is prohibited from making any remarks regarding his involvement in the Delhi liquor scam case.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal rallied in the national capital to support the Congress candidate from North West Delhi, Udit Raj, and the Congress candidate from North East Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar.

In Delhi, the Congress and AAP are contesting the Lok Sabha elections through a seat-sharing arrangement, with AAP contesting four seats and the Congress party contesting three.

After campaigning vigorously for the AAP and Congress candidates in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed confidence in the alliance’s victory in the national capital.