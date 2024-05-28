Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Acquitted In 2002 Murder Case By Punjab And Haryana High Court

The controversial Dera chief is currently in jail after being convicted of raping two sadhvis at the Dera and for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Prajapati. Read on to know the details

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the murder case of a former Dera official. Ranjit Singh, the former manager of the Dera, was murdered in 2002.

In 2021, a CBI court convicted Ram Rahim and four others, sentencing them to life imprisonment. The 56-year-old Dera chief had appealed this conviction in the high court.

The controversial Dera chief is currently in jail after being convicted of raping two sadhvis at the Dera and for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Prajapati, who had extensively reported on the sexual assault allegations against him.

Ram Rahim’s counsel said after the hearing, “Punjab and Haryana HC acquits Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in murder case of his ex-manager Ranjit Singh.”

This is a developing story. We will keep you posted.