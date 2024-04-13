Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra elevates India-US Ties During Washington Visit

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra concluded a significant visit to the US from April 10 to 12, engaging in multiple meetings with senior American officials to review progress in strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, as per an official press release from the Indian Embassy in Washington.

During his time in Washington, DC, the Foreign Secretary held discussions with Deputy Secretaries Richard Verma and Kurt Campbell at the State Department, along with other senior officials. He also met with counterparts at the National Security Council, Department of Defense, Department of Commerce, and Department of Energy.

These discussions covered various aspects of the India-US relationship, including defense and commercial ties, supply chain resilience, and regional developments, the release stated. Additionally, the Foreign Secretary engaged with representatives from prominent think tanks and chambers of commerce.

“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and provided an opportunity to further advance our growing and future-oriented partnership,” the release added