FSSAI Denies Reports of Allowing Higher Pesticide Residues in Herbs and Spices

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has reportedly dismissed media claims suggesting that it sanctioned elevated pesticide residues in herbs and spices, categorically refuting such reports as “false and malicious”. The regulatory body issued a press release to and emphasized India’s adherence to stringent standards regarding Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for pesticides, asserting its commitment to safeguarding public health through meticulous risk assessment protocols.

In the press note, FSSAI clarified that India maintains one of the most rigorous frameworks for MRLs globally, with pesticide limits meticulously fixed based on comprehensive risk assessments tailored to different food commodities. The pesticide regulation falls under the purview of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoA and FW) and is overseen by the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB and RC), constituted under the Insecticide Act, 1968.

The regulator body further highlighted the critical role of its Scientific Panel on Pesticides Residues. The Panel scrutinizes the data received from the CIB and RC, recommending MRLs after thorough risk assessments. This process, it emphasized, takes into account dietary consumption patterns across various age groups of the Indian populace, along with health concerns.

India currently boasts over 295 registered pesticides regulated by the CIB and RC, with 139 specifically approved for use in spices. While Codex has adopted a total of 243 pesticides, applicable to spices, the FSSAI ensures adherence to globally accepted norms while setting MRLs.

The FSSAI clarified that MRLs are dynamic and subject to periodic revision based on scientific evidence, aligning with international standards to reflect the latest research findings. This ensures that MRL revisions are conducted on a scientifically sound basis, in accordance with global norms.

The regulatory body’s statement seeks to allay concerns and reaffirm its steadfast commitment to upholding food safety standards, underscoring the rigorous procedures in place to safeguard public health.