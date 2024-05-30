After Delhi Customs detained two individuals, one of whom claimed to be associated with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, in an alleged case of gold smuggling, the Congress leader has distanced himself from any purported wrongdoing. Tharoor emphasized that the law should take its course, expressing shock over the incident and extending his support to the authorities.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Tharoor clarified the nature of the relationship with the detained individual, who was identified as a former member of his staff rendering part-time service. Tharoor, who was in Dharamshala for campaigning purposes, stated that the individual in question is a 72-year-old retiree undergoing frequent dialysis, retained on compassionate grounds for part-time airport facilitation assistance.

While I am in Dharamshala for campaigning purposes, I was shocked to hear of an incident involving a former member of my staff who has been rendering part-time service to me in terms of airport facilitation assistance. He is a 72 year old retiree undergoing frequent dialysis and… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 30, 2024

The Congress MP made it clear that he does not condone any alleged wrongdoing and fully supports the authorities in their efforts to investigate the matter. Tharoor stressed the importance of the law taking its own course in such situations.

Earlier, Delhi Customs detained two individuals at the Delhi International Airport on suspicion of gold smuggling. One of the detainees identified himself as Shiv Kumar Prasad, claiming to be the personal assistant to Shashi Tharoor. Prasad, who possessed an aerodrome entry permit card granting access to airport premises, was apprehended while receiving a packet from a passenger arriving from Dubai. Both Prasad and the passenger were detained, and 500 grams of gold were recovered from their possession.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, referencing the detention of the alleged aide of Shashi Tharoor, criticized the Congress and the CPM, labeling them an “alliance of gold smugglers.” Chandrasekhar, the NDA candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, faces a tough competition from Tharoor, who is seeking a third term.

The incident comes amid the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, where voting was completed on April 26 in all 20 constituencies. With the political landscape heating up, such developments add another layer of complexity to the electoral race.

