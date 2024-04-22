IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall and Heatwave Across Northeast and East India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Northeast India and adjoining regions over the next three days. Simultaneously, severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist over East India for the next four days, posing challenges for residents and agricultural activities.

In the northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, the IMD has cautioned about the likelihood of intense rainfall leading to potential flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are anticipated, necessitating precautionary measures to mitigate potential risks.

Meanwhile, in East India encompassing states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal, severe heatwave conditions are projected to prevail over the coming days. High temperatures combined with low humidity levels are expected to create challenging living conditions, potentially impacting health and outdoor activities.

