India Issues Travel Advisory Against Visiting Iran, Israel

On Friday, the government issued advisories urging citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran and Israel until further notice, citing the current situation in the region. The foreign ministry’s advisory coincided with Iran’s threats of retaliation following a suspected Israeli airstrike on its embassy in Syria earlier this month.

Countries such as the US and Russia have also issued comparable travel advisories for their personnel and citizens in the area.

The foreign ministry has advised its citizens in both countries to exercise “utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum”.

There are concerns that retaliatory actions from Iran could escalate the ongoing six-month conflict between Iran-backed Hamas militants and Israel in Gaza.

The United States has contacted the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Iraq, urging them to encourage Iran to de-escalate tensions with Israel as part of its efforts to mitigate the conflict

ALSO READ

Israeli Gaza Strikes Amid Heightened Iran Threat, Raising Regional Tensions