Indigo Flight from Delhi To Varanasi Faces Bomb Threat, Passengers Evacuated

A bomb threat on IndiGo flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi early Tuesday morning has led to heightened security measures and the evacuation of all passengers. The Delhi Fire Service reported the threat at 5:35 am, prompting swift action to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

Airport officials confirmed the incident, stating, “A bomb threat was reported on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi. The aircraft has been moved to an isolation bay for investigation.” The aircraft was immediately relocated to a designated area for thorough security checks.

Aviation security personnel and a bomb disposal team are presently on-site to manage the situation and conduct a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft.

The Delhi Fire Service corroborated the report, affirming their response to the situation: “There was news of a bomb on the flight going from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 AM today. Quick Response Teams (QRT) arrived at the spot.”

Authorities at Delhi Airport assured the public of the passengers’ safety, stating, “All passengers are safe, and the flight is undergoing a detailed inspection. All passengers were evacuated through the emergency exits without incident.”

As investigations continue, updates will be provided to ensure transparency and maintain security protocols.

