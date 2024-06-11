Jaishankar's First Remarks After Returning As Foreign Minister: 'Regarding Pakistan And China…'

S. Jaishankar officially took office as India’s Foreign Minister today, joining several senior BJP leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Nirmala Sitharaman, who retained their ministries from the previous administration. At 69, Jaishankar brings extensive diplomatic experience to his role.

In discussing India’s diplomatic approach over the next five years, Jaishankar highlighted the distinct challenges posed by Pakistan and China. “In a democracy, it is a significant achievement for a government to be elected three times in a row, which indicates substantial political stability in India,” he remarked. Jaishankar emphasized that while relations with China would focus on resolving border issues, the priority with Pakistan would be addressing long-standing cross-border terrorism.

Jaishankar assumed office in Delhi following a grand swearing-in ceremony where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with 71 ministers of the new coalition government, took the oath of office.

Regarding a Maldivian parliamentary probe into previous agreements with India, Jaishankar’s response reflected his diplomatic finesse: “I had a meeting with President Muizzu and even PM Modi met him. I had the honor to call on him. So I will prefer to be guided by my experience and conversation.”

Tensions between India and the Maldives have escalated since President Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, took office. Shortly after his inauguration, he demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives. These personnel were replaced by civilians earlier this month.

Assumed charge as the Minister of External Affairs. Thank PM @narendramodi for assigning me this responsibility. pic.twitter.com/XVgHgV3kJ4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) June 11, 2024

Jaishankar also addressed India’s ambitions for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) within the next five years. He asserted that India’s growing influence and the Modi government’s foreign policy would elevate the country’s global standing. “India’s influence has been steadily growing, not just in terms of our own perception but also in how other countries view us. They see India as a true friend, especially in times of crisis. Under PM Modi’s leadership, our foreign policy will be very successful, and India’s identity in the world will definitely increase,” Jaishankar stated.

Jaishankar has a distinguished diplomatic career, having served as India’s Foreign Secretary during the first Modi administration (2015-2018). His ambassadorial roles have included the United States (2013-2015), China (2009-2013), and the Czech Republic (2000-2004). Additionally, he was India’s High Commissioner to Singapore (2007-2009) and has held positions in embassies in Moscow, Colombo, Budapest, and Tokyo, as well as roles within the Ministry of External Affairs and the President’s Secretariat.

As Jaishankar steps into his role, his extensive experience and strategic vision are expected to shape India’s foreign policy, navigating complex international relationships and elevating the nation’s global stature.

