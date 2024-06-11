J&K : Two IEDs Recovered from OGW Network of Slain LeT Commanders in Pulwama

Security forces in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, have recovered two IEDs from the over-ground workers (OGWs) of slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders Reyaz Dar and Rayees Dar. The IEDs, packed in a plastic container and weighing around six kilograms, were discovered during a joint cordon and search operation conducted by the Pulwama police, Army, and CRPF, according to a police press release.

The search operation targeted the area where the two terrorists, Reyaz Ahmed Dar of Sether Gund and Rayees Ahmed Dar of Larve in Nihama village, had engaged security forces. This encounter occurred on the night of June 2-3, resulting in the neutralization of both category A LeT commanders.

Further investigation exposed the support network provided by OGWs Bilal Ahmed Lone, Sajjad Ganie, and Shakir Bashir, all residents of Nihama. These individuals were arrested for providing harbor, shelter, and logistics to the terrorists.

The investigation also revealed that the two slain terrorists had prepared IEDs, which were found in the possession of Shakir Bashir, who had hidden them in orchards. The IEDs were packed with explosives and an active circuit trigger mechanism. They were later destroyed in situ by the Pulwama police and army.

A significant cache of arms and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, rounds, pistols, and other incriminating materials, was also recovered during the investigation. A case under sections 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, and various sections of the UAPA was registered at Police Station Kakapora, as stated in the police press release.

Show Full Article