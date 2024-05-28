June 1 To Welcome New Set Of Rules, From LPG To Aadhaar, Check Here

As June 1 approaches, a variety of new regulations will take effect, influencing several aspects of everyday life. It’s crucial to stay updated on these changes. Among the key areas affected are LPG cylinder pricing, bank holidays, Aadhaar card updates, and driving license rules.

New Driving License Regulations

Starting June 1, 2024, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will implement new procedures for obtaining a driving license in India. Prospective drivers will be able to take their driving tests at private driving training centers instead of government Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). These private centers will be certified to conduct tests and issue certifications necessary for obtaining a license.

Additionally, the new regulations include measures to reduce pollution by phasing out around 900,000 outdated government vehicles and tightening car emission standards.

While the fine for speeding remains between ₹1,000 and ₹2,000, stricter penalties are introduced for minors caught driving. Offenders will face a hefty fine of ₹25,000, and the vehicle owner’s registration will be revoked. Furthermore, the minor will be barred from applying for a driving license until they turn 25.

Aadhaar Card Updates

If you need to update your Aadhaar card, you have until June 14 to do so online. For those opting to update their Aadhaar offline, a fee of ₹50 per update will be charged.

LPG Cylinder Pricing

LPG cylinder prices are revised monthly, and new prices will be announced on June 1 by oil companies. In May, there was a reduction in commercial cylinder prices, and further decreases are anticipated in June. Additionally, adjustments in petrol and diesel prices are expected on June 1.

Bank Holidays in June

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) schedule, banks will observe 10 holidays in June, including Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Other holidays such as Raja Sankranti and Eid-ul-Adha will also result in bank closures. It’s advisable to check the holiday calendar before planning any bank-related activities.

