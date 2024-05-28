Kangana Ranaut: Women's Power Crucial for India's Development by 2047

BJP Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut emphasized the essential role of women’s contributions in making India a developed nation by 2047. Speaking at a public rally in Gaunta village, Ranaut praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives aimed at increasing women’s participation in the country’s development.

“To include India among the developed countries by 2047, cooperation of all our countrymen is necessary and the contribution of women’s power is most important. No nation can become developed unless the participation of the country’s women is ensured,” said Ranaut.

She highlighted the achievements of Indian women in various fields, from space exploration to political representation, asserting that women’s active participation is crucial for national progress.

Ranaut lauded the Modi government’s efforts, particularly the recent passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill 2023 (128th Constitutional Amendment Bill) by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. This bill reserves one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and the Delhi Assembly, ensuring adequate representation of women in Parliament.

“Narendra Modi’s government at the Center has launched many schemes to help women’s participation in the development of the country. The Women’s Reservation Bill will ensure that half the population is adequately represented in Parliament,” she added.

Ranaut also detailed several government schemes aimed at women’s empowerment, including the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Free Sewing Machine Scheme, Mahila Shakti Kendra Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and Mudra Loan Yojana.

In a pointed criticism of the Congress party, Ranaut accused its leaders of harboring undue affection for Pakistan, questioning their loyalty and condemning their actions as vote-bank politics.

“Congress leaders’ repeated love for Pakistan shows that they live in India, but their hearts reside in Pakistan. What is this nefarious relationship between Congress and Pakistan called?” she remarked.

Ranaut expressed confidence in her electoral prospects and the BJP’s overall success. “We will get the support of people, lotus will bloom in Mandi. Under the leadership of our successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country is progressing rapidly in every field,” she posted on her official X handle.

Joining her at the rally, Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur echoed her sentiments, emphasizing the enthusiastic support for Ranaut’s candidacy and Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

The polling for the 2024 general elections in Himachal Pradesh is set for June 1, with the state having four Lok Sabha constituencies: Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla. By-polls for six Himachal Pradesh assembly seats will also take place on the same day due to the disqualification of rebel Congress MLAs. Results for both the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly by-polls will be announced on June 4.

