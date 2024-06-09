Kangana Ranaut's Past Support For Will Smith's Slap On Chris Rock Resurfaces; Netizens React: 'Limit To Hypocrisy…'

Kangana Ranaut’s post supporting Will Smith’s infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars has resurfaced, drawing attention to the actress’s stance on physical confrontation in light of a recent incident involving her.

Will Smith’s Oscars Incident

In 2022, Hollywood actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after Rock made a joke about Smith’s estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident sparked widespread debate, with opinions divided on Smith’s actions. Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actress known for her outspoken views, publicly supported Will Smith at the time.

As per Kangana Ranaut Will Smith can hit someone for making a joke on his wife but another woman can’t hit her for calling her mother “100rs m baithne wali” & asking to behead her farmer father ?? Hypocrisy ki seema guyss https://t.co/YmvsKCATfS pic.twitter.com/HWrsGQqS0t — m 🕊🍉 (@luco_zain) June 8, 2024

Kangana’s Support for Will Smith

Following the Oscars incident, Kangana took to Instagram Stories to express her support for Smith. She shared a picture of the slap and wrote, “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make a bunch of fools laugh, I would slap him like @willsmith did… bada*** move…”

Kangana’s Recent Incident

Days after being allegedly slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at Chandigarh airport, Kangana’s old post has resurfaced on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. This has led to renewed scrutiny and criticism of her views on physical retaliation.

Reactions and Criticism

The backlash against Kangana’s previous comments intensified after her recent encounter with the CISF constable. Critics pointed out the perceived hypocrisy in her support for Smith’s actions while condemning the constable who allegedly slapped her.

One user on X wrote, “As per Kangana Ranaut, Will Smith can hit someone for making a joke on his wife but another woman can’t hit her for calling her mother ‘₹100 mein baithne wali’ (someone worth ₹100) and asking to behead her farmer father?? Hypocrisy ki seema (There should be a limit to hypocrisy) guys…”

Reddit users echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the inconsistency in her stance. One commented, “Perfect. Shows her hypocrisy and victim mentality when actually she is at fault!” Another added, “Arey bhai, hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai (There should be a limit to hypocrisy).”

Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab…. pic.twitter.com/7aefpp4blQ — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 6, 2024

Kangana’s Statements on the Incident

In response to the recent slapping incident, Kangana took to social media to address the issue. She tweeted, “Every rapist, murderer or thief always has a strong emotional, physical, psychological, or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminal’s strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land…”

She continued, “Remember if you are okay with breaking into someone’s intimate zone, without their permission, touching their bodies and assaulting them, then deep down you are okay with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper into your psychological criminal tendencies, I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself.”

Details of the Recent Incident

The slapping incident occurred on June 6, when Kangana was about to board a flight to Delhi to attend a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting. An FIR has been lodged against the CISF constable involved. In a widely shared video, the constable stated that her mother was among the farmers protesting against the now-repealed farm laws and that she couldn’t tolerate Kangana’s derogatory remarks about the women farmers.

The resurfacing of Kangana Ranaut’s support for Will Smith’s actions has sparked a debate about her views on physical confrontation. The recent incident at the Chandigarh airport has further fueled criticism and highlighted the complexities of her stance on such matters.

