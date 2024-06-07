Karnataka Government Imposes Ban On The Film 'Hamare Baarah' Untill Further Notice

The Karnataka government has enforced a two-week ban, or until further notice, on the release of the controversial film “Hamare Baarah,” dealing another setback to the filmmakers. Additionally, the government has prohibited the screening of the movie’s trailer on electronic platforms, social media, cinema halls, private TV channels, and other mediums. The film was initially set to premiere nationwide on June 7, 2024.

Under sections of Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1964, Karnataka Government bans the release or broadcast of film ‘Hamare Baarah’ for two weeks or till the next order, stating it will create communal tension if allowed to be released in the state. Karnataka government has… — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

This decision follows petitions from various Muslim Associations across Karnataka, expressing concerns about the movie’s trailer portraying the Muslim religion in a provocative and derogatory manner. These associations fear that the film’s release could fuel religious and caste-based animosity, disrupt communal harmony, and offend Muslim sentiments.

The Bombay High Court has also intervened, issuing a stay on the film’s worldwide release just 48 hours before its scheduled premiere. Religious community activists have filed petitions against the film’s release in the Mumbai High Court.

“Hamare Baarah” has sparked widespread discussions due to its exploration of the issue of overpopulation, a topic rarely tackled in Indian cinema. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the film delves into the complexities and consequences of population growth.

Producers Birender Bhagat and Ravi S Gupta expressed dismay over the recent developments, particularly the imposition of a stay despite receiving a censor certificate. They emphasized the financial and emotional investment in the film’s production, lamenting the disruption caused just days before its scheduled release.

