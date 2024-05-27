LIVE UPDATES: Cyclone Remal Turns Severe With Wind Speeds Of 80-90 Kilometres Per Hour, Assam On High Alert

After making landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal on Sunday night, May 26, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ began moving northwards and continues to do so, gradually weakening on Monday, May 27, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The system will continue to move nearly northwards for some more time, then shift north-northeastwards, and gradually weaken into a Cyclonic Storm by the morning of May 27, 2024,” the IMD reported.

Earlier on Sunday, before the landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting at his residence to evaluate the preparedness for Cyclone ‘Remal’ in the North Bay of Bengal. Following the landfall, Kolkata experienced heavy rain and strong winds. Teams from the Kolkata Municipality and Kolkata Police Disaster Management are actively clearing uprooted trees in the Alipore area. Deputy Commissioner of South Kolkata, Priyabrata Roy, revealed that teams are working to clear roads of uprooted trees, and the situation is expected to improve by morning. Unified control rooms are monitoring the situation throughout the night.