LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi Holds His Very First Roadshow In West Bengal

As part of his final campaign efforts in West Bengal for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 28.

PM Modi began a two-day trip to Bengal on Tuesday. During this trip, he will hold a public meeting in Ashoknagar, located in the Barasat constituency of North 24 Parganas district, and later address another election rally in Baruipur, within the Jadavpur constituency of South 24 Parganas district.

On Tuesday evening, the PM conducted a 2.5 km long roadshow from the Shyambazar five-point crossing to Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house. This was PM Modi’s first roadshow in Kolkata where he was accompanied by state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. It is anticipated that the PM will meet with monks from various organizations. According to BJP sources, PM Modi is expected to visit Sarada Maa’s house in Bagbazar.

May 28, 7:18PM- West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts a roadshow in Kolkata

May 28, 7:15PM- PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Statue

