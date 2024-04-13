Centre Directs E-commerce Sites to Remove Bournvita from 'Healthy Drinks' Category- Details Inside

In a significant development impacting brands like Bournvita, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has directed all e-commerce platforms to remove drinks and beverages from the “healthy drinks” category. This directive comes after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) concluded that there is no specific definition of a “health drink” under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act of 2006.

A notification issued by the ministry on April 10 stated, “All e-commerce companies/portals are hereby advised to remove drink/beverages, including Bournvita, from the category of ‘health drinks’ from their sites/platforms.”

The NCPCR, a statutory body established under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act of 2005, conducted an inquiry and determined that there is no official classification of a “health drink” as submitted by the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd.

This directive aligns with a recent advisory from the FSSAI, which urged e-commerce platforms not to categorize dairy, cereal, or malt-based beverages as ‘health drinks’ or ‘energy drinks’. The FSSAI highlighted that the term ‘health drink’ lacks definition within Indian food laws, while ‘energy drinks’ are essentially flavored water-based beverages as per regulations. The FSSAI emphasized that mislabeling products could mislead consumers and therefore recommended the removal or correction of such categorizations on websites.

This move follows recent scrutiny over the categorization of products like Bournvita, which had been marketed under the ‘health drinks’ segment. NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo had earlier communicated to the commerce ministry, FSSAI, and state consumer affairs departments urging against the sale of drink beverages like Bournvita in the ‘health drink’ category.

The enforcement of this directive underscores the importance of accurate product categorization on e-commerce platforms and aims to ensure transparency in consumer choices regarding dietary and nutritional claims.