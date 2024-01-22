Naomi Osaka accepts wild card into Abu Dhabi open

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka is set to participate in the Abu Dhabi Open, a WTA 500 tournament commencing on February 3, having accepted a wild card entry. Joining a competitive field that already includes Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina, and Maria Sakkari, Osaka expressed her enthusiasm for competing in front of UAE tennis fans. She acknowledged the high-quality lineup featuring some of the world’s best players and anticipates a fantastic event. Osaka’s decision to play in Abu Dhabi aligns with her goal of tackling a more challenging schedule in 2024. This marks her return to competition in February since 2019 Dubai. Another notable wild card entry for the tournament is the 2021 US Open champion, Emma Raducanu. With 10 of the Top 20 WTA players based in Abu Dhabi, the Middle East Swing kicks off in February, followed by consecutive WTA 1000 tournaments in Doha and Dubai. The Abu Dhabi entry list includes a strong lineup of players, with wild cards granted to Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu.