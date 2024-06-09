Narendra Modi Scripts History As He Takes Oath For Third Consecutive Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as the new Prime Minister of India on June 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

He starts his oath with saying, “I, Narendra Damodardas Modi, do solemnly swear in the name of God that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, and that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge my duties as the Prime Minister of the Union and that I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without fear or favor, affection or ill-will.”

“I, Narendra Damodardas Modi, do solemnly swear in the name of God that any matter which is brought under my consideration or becomes known to me as the Prime Minister of the Union, except as may be required for the due discharge of my duties as the Prime Minister, I will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal to any person or persons.”

Followed by his speech he signed the document and greeted the Prime Minister Of India India- Droupadi Murmu.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Narendra Modi takes oath for the third straight term as the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/Aubqsn03vF — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Followed by his oath the cabinet ministers came forth to takes oath take oath. Started with the Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, and others took oath as the cabinet ministers. However the departments are not been confirmed yet.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rajnath Singh takes oath as a Cabinet Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet. pic.twitter.com/VFJzzzddgu — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Show Full Article