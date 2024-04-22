NIA Conducts Raids in Srinagar, J&K, in Connection with Terrorism Case

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of raids at nine locations in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of an ongoing probe into activities related to terrorism. Working with the security forces, the raids targeted individuals who were suspected to be involved in terrorism, based on the information that was obtained by the agency in 2022.

This recent search operation follows closely on the heels of the NIA’s chargesheeting of two individuals in the Kokernag encounter case, shedding light on the agency’s relentless pursuit of those involved in terrorist activities.

The operation that was initiated early on Monday was prompted by specific intel that the force had recieved regarding the suspects residing in Srinagar. The NIA, known for its projects against terrorism activities, aimed to gather evidence and uncover links to terrorist organizations operating in the region through the investigation that was carried out.

Sources familiar with the investigation have indicated that the suspects in question are associated with The Resistant Front (TRF), a known offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), both of which are designated terrorist organizations. The TRF and LeT have long been accused of luring and recruiting Kashmiri youth to join their ranks under the guise of ‘Jihad’.

Utilizing social media platforms such as Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube channels, these terrorist outfits propagate their extremist ideologies and entice vulnerable young individuals, particularly the unemployed youth, into carrying out terrorism activities in the state and country.

LeT was established in the early 1990s and it continues to remain one of the largest and the most active terrorist groups in the region. The organisation largely focuses on reviving its network in areas like Anantnag. Operating through various offshoots, LeT continues to pose a huge threat to the peace and stability in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.