Pioneering Space Technology: India's First Private Launchpad Rocket Ignites, PM Modi Applauds Agnikul's Achievement

In a significant milestone for India’s burgeoning private space sector, Agnikul Cosmos successfully launched its 3D printed semi-cryogenic Agnibaan rocket. This groundbreaking achievement has garnered praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed it as “a remarkable feat which will make the entire nation proud.”

A remarkable feat which will make the entire nation proud! The successful launch of Agnibaan rocket powered by world’s first single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine is a momentous occasion for India’s space sector and a testament to the remarkable ingenuity of our Yuva… https://t.co/iJFyy0dRqq pic.twitter.com/LlUAErHkO9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2024

The launch of the Agnibaan rocket, powered by the world’s first single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine, represents a major leap forward for the Chennai-based startup and India’s space ambitions. Prime Minister Modi extended his congratulations to the Agnikul team, stating, “The successful launch of Agnibaan rocket powered by the world’s first single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine is a momentous occasion for India’s space sector and a testament to the remarkable ingenuity of our Yuva Shakti (youth power).” He also conveyed his best wishes to the Agnikul team for their future endeavors.

This achievement is a major boost for the government’s efforts to promote private participation in the space sector, which was opened up in 2020 to enable private players to build rockets and satellites. Agnikul is among a select group of startups that have designed and built launch vehicles capable of placing small satellites into low earth orbits. The company aims to launch Agnibaan rockets on small satellite missions from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on India’s east coast by the end of 2023.

Humbled to announce the successful completion of our first flight – Mission 01 of Agnibaan SOrTeD – from our own and India’s first & only private Launchpad within SDSC-SHAR at Sriharikota. All the mission objectives of this controlled vertical ascent flight were met and… pic.twitter.com/9icDOWjdVC — AgniKul Cosmos (@AgnikulCosmos) May 30, 2024

Founded in 2017 by engineers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Agnikul has designed the Agnibaan rocket to carry payloads of up to 100 kg to low earth orbits. The semi-cryogenic engine used in the rocket operates on a spin-stabilized cryogenic and kerosene-based liquid propellant, making it more efficient compared to conventional solid and liquid fuel-based rockets.

Elated at the successful launch of Agnibaan SOrTeD by @AgnikulCosmos ! A historic moment for India’s space sector. Powered by world’s first single piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine, this achievement showcases brilliance of our young innovators. @INSPACeIND — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) May 30, 2024

The successful test has demonstrated Agnikul’s capability to locally manufacture a semi-cryogenic rocket engine using additive manufacturing (3D printing) technology. As India’s space sector opens up to private players, Agnikul’s achievement marks an important step in enhancing the country’s launch capabilities and making access to space more affordable and frequent.

