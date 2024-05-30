PM Modi Commences Meditative Retreat At Bhagavathy Amman Temple In Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Following his visit, he commenced a two-day meditation session from the evening of May 30th to the evening of June 1st. During this time, he will meditate continuously at the Dhyan Mandapam, the very place where Swami Vivekananda also engaged in meditation.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayer at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu He will meditate from 30th May evening to 1st June evening. PM Modi will meditate day and night at the same place where Swami Vivekanand did meditation, at the Dhyan… pic.twitter.com/xKqZpnuQbV — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

Final Phase Of Elections To Begin Soon

Amidst the nation’s election fervor, coinciding with the final phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled for June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opted for a personal journey to Kanyakumari. Unlike his previous trips, this excursion is centered around meditation. He has planned a three-day meditation retreat at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, extending until June 1st.

This visit reflects PM Modi’s tradition of undertaking meditation retreats following the Lok Sabha elections, as seen in 2019 at Kedarnath and in 2014 at Pratapgarh. PM Modi revealed his intention to meditate at Kanyakumari’s Vivekananda Rock Memorial from May 30 to June 1, coinciding with the conclusion of the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign.

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial holds immense significance as a monument and tourist attraction situated approximately 500 meters away from the mainland at Vavathurai. Positioned atop a sizable rock, it is encircled by the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Indian Ocean.

