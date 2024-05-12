PM Modi Graciously Receives Portrait of Late Mother on Mother's Day, Emphasizes Cultural Reverence for Motherhood

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a heartfelt gift during his public rally in Hooghly, West Bengal, as he was presented with a portrait of his late mother, Heeraben Patel.

During the rally on Sunday, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the gift and highlighted the significance of motherhood in Indian culture. “The people in the ‘West’ celebrate this day as Mother’s Day, but in India, we worship our Mother, Ma Durga, Ma Kaali, and Bharat Mata, 365 days a year,” PM Modi remarked, emphasizing the continuous reverence for mothers in Indian traditions.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi instructed the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos to collect the portraits brought by two young individuals. “The people in the rally are here who made the picture of my mother. I request SPG commandos to collect the pictures. Please mention your addresses at the back of the paper. SPG people take photos of my mother from both people. I want to thank both of you,” he stated, acknowledging the gesture warmly.

The portraits captured intimate moments between PM Modi and his mother, depicting their close bond. In one picture, the Prime Minister was seen sitting on the floor with his hands on his mother’s lap. In another, they were seated together, with his mother’s hands resting on his son’s (PM’s) shoulder, reflecting a tender familial connection.

Mother’s Day, observed annually on the second Sunday of May, celebrates mothers and mother figures worldwide. This year, it falls on May 12, honoring the invaluable role mothers play in nurturing and shaping families and societies.

