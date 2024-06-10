PM Modi Oath Ceremony : Nirmala Sitharaman Appointed As Minister Of Finance In Modi 3.O Cabinet

Nirmala Sitharaman, who is among a few who have been the Union Minister in both 2014 and 2019 Modi Cabinets, took oath as Union Cabinet Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Union Council of Ministers on Sunday evening in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. She was appointed as the Minister of Finance as well as the Minister of Corporate Affairs in the Modi Cabinet 3.0

Regarded as one of India’s influential female figures and a key member of Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet, Nirmala Sitharaman has wielded significant authority. Serving as the Union Finance Minister during BJP’s second term from 2019 to 2024, she brought her expertise to the forefront of economic policies. Prior to this role, from 2014 to 2019, she held the prestigious position of India’s Defense Minister, becoming the nation’s second woman to do so after Indira Gandhi.

However, in the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sitharaman made a notable decision. Despite her prominence and experience, she chose not to contest. Citing financial constraints for her campaign and acknowledging the challenging “winnability criteria” in states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where she could have potentially run, she opted out of the electoral race. This decision reflected both the practical challenges of political campaigning and strategic considerations in navigating the electoral landscape.

Interesting facts about Nirmala Sitharaman

How Sitharaman entered into politics?

In 1984, Sitharaman joined JNU to pursue her masters. Later, from the same university, she did her Ph.D. in dissertation on the Indo-European textile trade. In JNU she met Parakala Prabhakar, her romantic interest and finally, 2 years later, she got married to him and migrated to London.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s journey in London unfolded with diverse experiences, each contributing to her growth and resilience. Initially, she embarked on her professional path as a salesgirl at Habitat, a renowned home decor store on London’s Regent Street. Through diligence and determination, she steadily climbed the career ladder, transitioning to the role of Senior Manager of Research and Analysis at Price Waterhouse.

Her commitment and hard work were evident when she achieved a significant milestone during the festive season, earning recognition for the highest recorded sales, which earned her a prestigious bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne.

Sitharaman’s journey took an unexpected turn as she ventured into new realms, including stints with the BBC World Service and the Agricultural Engineers Association in the UK.

Following her eventful journey in London, Nirmala Sitharaman and her family returned to India in 1991. In 2004, she made a significant decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite her husband’s family having strong ties to the Congress party. Notably, prior to her political career, Sitharaman served as a member of the National Women’s Commission from 2003 to 2005.

Her diverse background and experiences proved invaluable to the BJP, positioning her as a prominent figure within the party. Sitharaman quickly emerged as a compelling voice and a recognisable face, drawing from her broadened skills and enriched understanding of various industries and cultures. Her eloquence and clarity of expression enabled her to hold her ground firmly in debates and confrontations with political adversaries, both on television and in political arenas, establishing her as a formidable presence within the BJP.

Sitharaman’s personal views

She likes classical music and listens to them from time to time. She is a devotee of Lord Krishna. She also likes reading. Her daily activity consumes three hours of her time reading around nine newspapers. Also, her favourite pastime include travelling, trekking, and cooking.

Everyone has some or other weakness. She knows that she is fluent in English but not very proficient in Hindi.

