PM Modi's Message to First-Time NDA MPs: Don't Fall Prey to Rumors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, had a crucial message for newly-elected Parliamentarians, particularly those entering the legislative arena for the first time. In light of widespread speculation and rumors circulating in the media regarding the allocation of departments and portfolios to MPs, PM Modi urged caution and advised them to verify all information from the appropriate authorities.

During the NDA meeting, PM Modi emphasized the importance of not succumbing to hearsay and misinformation. He warned MPs against believing claims of cabinet berths or any purported documents bearing his digital signatures, cautioning that such exercises were futile.

Asserting that the country cannot operate on the basis of breaking news alone, PM Modi took a dig at the Opposition, accusing them of possessing a “double PhD” in spreading fake news. He introduced a new slogan for the NDA alliance, emphasizing its commitment to “New India, Developed India, and Aspirational India.”

PM Modi reiterated his availability round the clock and called upon all stakeholders to work collectively towards nation-building. He outlined the vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and expressed determination to tirelessly work towards realizing the hopes and aspirations of the nation’s billion-plus citizens.

“Viksit Bharat is our vision and we have a roadmap for the same,” he remarked while vowing to work tirelessly for the fulfillment of the hopes and aspirations of a billion-plus countrymen.

