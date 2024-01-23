Protest Erupts at Jamia Millia Islamia Against Babri Masjid Demolition During Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratishtha'

A group of students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi voiced their dissent on Monday, staging a protest on the university campus against the demolition of Babri Masjid coinciding with the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The demonstration, marked by slogans like “RSS down down” and “Strike for Babri,” drew attention as videos of the protest went viral on social media platforms.

During the protest, captured in circulated videos, two students were seen holding placards featuring images of demolished masjids while raising slogans. Campus security personnel were observed attempting to intervene. A Jamia official confirmed that the university is investigating the matter and assured that the students involved were promptly removed from the scene.

“There were 2-3 students who raised slogans and showed placards yesterday. When we got knowledge, the students were removed from the place. The university is further looking into the matter,” stated the Jamia official in response to the incident. He also reassured that ongoing exams for the evening shift proceeded smoothly, and the first half exams were postponed due to the university calling a half-day off.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla took place at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, with the shrine opened to the public on Tuesday. The construction of the temple followed a Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The unanimous decision by a constitutional bench favored the temple side, acknowledging the illegal demolition of Babri Masjid while deeming the Hindu plaintiffs’ claim to the disputed 2.77 acres of land as more compelling.