Pune Court Summons Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case Over Remarks on Savarkar

A Pune court recently ordered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before the judge in response to a defamation complaint filed by Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The complaint accuses Gandhi of making defamatory statements about the prominent Hindutva ideologue.

The order was issued on Thursday by judicial magistrate (first class) Akshi Jain. According to the petitioner’s lawyer, Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, the court has scheduled the next hearing for August 19, 2024. It remains unclear whether Gandhi is required to appear in person or can be represented by his lawyer at the hearing.

The complaint stems from a speech given by Rahul Gandhi in London in 2023, in which he allegedly claimed that V.D. Savarkar had written about an incident where he and his friends beat up a Muslim man and felt happy about it. Satyaki Savarkar contends that no such event ever took place and that Savarkar never wrote anything of the sort.

Rahul Gandhi was not represented by any legal counsel during the hearing. The detailed order from the court has yet to be made available.

This judicial order follows a recent report by the Pune police, which confirmed prima facie evidence supporting Satyaki Savarkar’s allegations. The court had earlier instructed the Vishrambaug police station to verify the evidence presented by Savarkar and to submit their findings. According to Advocate Kolhatkar, the police report, submitted on Monday, indicated that there was no record of V.D. Savarkar writing about such an incident, thus supporting the claim that Gandhi’s statements were unfounded.

The case is being pursued under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to defamation. If found guilty, the implications for Rahul Gandhi could be significant, both legally and politically.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about Savarkar have been a contentious issue, drawing sharp criticism from various quarters, particularly from those who hold Savarkar in high regard. The summons marks a critical juncture in this ongoing controversy, potentially impacting Gandhi’s political journey.

