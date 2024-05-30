Pune Crime Branch Turns To AI For Digital Reconstruction Of Porsche Car Crash

In the wake of a tragic incident where a teenager allegedly mowed down two IT professionals with his Porsche car on May 19, Pune Crime Branch officials are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for a ‘digital reconstruction’ of the crime scene. This innovative approach aims to comprehensively understand the dynamics of the incident and gather crucial evidence for investigation.

A senior official from the Pune Police revealed that the crime branch unit will utilize AI-based tools to digitally reconstruct the Porsche car crash. A cyber expert will lead the endeavor, employing advanced software to recreate the crime scene digitally. This reconstruction will incorporate various elements such as the movement of vehicles, the presence of individuals on the road, the speed of the Porsche, and other pertinent factors.

Given that the accused is a minor and cannot be taken to the crime scene, this digital reconstruction becomes pivotal in piecing together the sequence of events. Inputs from the forensic department will also contribute to the accuracy of the reconstruction.

Meanwhile, Pune police have received three separate complaints against the father of the minor accused in unrelated cases. The gravity of the incident prompted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to seek a briefing from Pune Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar.

In a related development, Dr. Ajay Taware, former Head of Department (HOD) in the Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon Hospital, allegedly involved in manipulating blood samples, is reportedly uncooperative during interrogation. Police are diligently probing the circumstances under which Dr. Taware agreed to manipulate the blood samples, exploring possible motives such as monetary gains or other incentives.

The ongoing interrogation also extends to two doctors arrested in connection with the case, Dr. Srihari Halnor and Atul Ghatkamble. Both doctors were remanded to police custody until May 30. Their arrests stem from allegations of tampering with blood samples taken from the minor accused post the incident at Sassoon Hospital.

Regarding speculations about a call exchange between Dr. Ajay Taware and MLA Tingre, Pune police clarified that no connection has been established between the two parties. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain details about the blood sample manipulation and to trace any financial transactions between Dr. Taware and the minor’s father.

In another development, the Pune District Court has granted police custody until May 31 for the father and grandfather of the minor accused involved in the case.

As the investigation progresses, the utilization of AI technology underscores law enforcement’s commitment to employing innovative approaches to unravel complex cases and ensure justice prevails.

