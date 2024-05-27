Pune Porsche Accident Case: Police Arrest Hospital Employee Over Blood Sample Manipulation

Pune Police have made another arrest in connection with the luxury car accident case that resulted in the tragic deaths of two motorcycle-borne individuals in Pune city. The recent arrest is related to the alleged manipulation of a minor’s blood sample, as confirmed by Pune Police officials.

The arrested individual has been identified as Atul Ghatkamble, an employee of Sassoon Hospital. This development comes after Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar revealed earlier today that doctors at Sasson Hospital had replaced the blood sample of the juvenile accused in the luxury car crash with another sample, discarding the genuine sample in the hospital’s dustbin.

Addressing a press conference, Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated, “On May 19, at around 11 am, the blood sample that was taken at Sassoon Hospital was disposed of in a hospital dustbin, and another blood sample was taken and sent to the forensic lab. CMO Srihari Halnor replaced this blood sample. During the investigation, we found that Srihari Halnor replaced this on the instructions of the HOD Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon, Ajay Tawre.”

The Commissioner added that suspicions arose when the initial report cleared the juvenile of alcohol consumption. Subsequently, a second blood sample was taken discreetly and sent for DNA sampling, matching the DNA of the juvenile’s father.

Additionally, Commissioner Amitesh Kumar mentioned that the crime branch is actively seeking the person involved in the replacement of the juvenile’s blood sample.

Earlier, on May 25, the Crime Branch unit had arrested the minor’s grandfather in connection with the case. The grandfather was charged under IPC sections 365 and 368 in a separate FIR.

The incident, which occurred on the night of May 19, involved the minor crashing a Porsche into two IT professionals riding a bike, resulting in their immediate deaths. The ongoing investigation continues to unravel details surrounding the accident and the subsequent handling of evidence, with authorities pursuing justice in this tragic case.

